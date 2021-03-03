Sixt’s (SIX2) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.00 ($121.18).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €101.50 ($119.41) on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a fifty-two week high of €107.60 ($126.59). The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

