Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the January 28th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,562.0 days.

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

