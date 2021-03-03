Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg Sells 150,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 804,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

