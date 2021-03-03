Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 20,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $762,400.00.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

