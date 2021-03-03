Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 20,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $762,400.00.
Shares of SKX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.
About Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
