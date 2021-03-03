Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 36,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,057. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.