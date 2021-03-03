Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

