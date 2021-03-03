Skycoin Price Tops $2.34 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00004535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00476788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00492755 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.