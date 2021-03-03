Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $179.89 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

