Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,815 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.34% of Slack Technologies worth $326,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,248,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,548,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 299,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,716 shares of company stock worth $8,240,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.