Slack Technologies (WORK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, analysts expect Slack Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WORK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. 229,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,881. Slack Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,716 shares of company stock worth $8,240,906. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

