Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.87

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.87 and traded as low as C$26.84. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 77,693 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

