Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Shares Gap Up to $695.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($9.08), but opened at GBX 724 ($9.46). Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) shares last traded at GBX 729.64 ($9.53), with a volume of 42,678 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 696.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 652.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £824.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

