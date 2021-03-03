Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Shares Gap Up to $695.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($9.08), but opened at GBX 724 ($9.46). Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) shares last traded at GBX 729.64 ($9.53), with a volume of 42,678 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 652.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of £824.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

