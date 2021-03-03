Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Gap Down to $3.66

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.38. Smart Sand shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 3,607 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,783,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

