SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $9.25 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $205,077.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,716.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.06 or 0.03133205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00371281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.01038683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.00437930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00372157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00243711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022303 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

