SmartMesh Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $85,760.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00778875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.