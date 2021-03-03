Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $787,526.69 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $787,526.69 and $219,893.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

