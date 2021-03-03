Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.31. 2,259,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,482,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.