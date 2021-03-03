Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Snap by 13.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap by 25.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Snap by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Snap by 12.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Snap by 145.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.