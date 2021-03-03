Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $21,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.