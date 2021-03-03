Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $60.02. Approximately 22,836,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,920,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

