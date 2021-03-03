Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 184,199 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 771.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,199 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Delek US worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 26,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,202. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.