Snow Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 171.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Domtar worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 154,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. 24,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.