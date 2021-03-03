Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

