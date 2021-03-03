Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. BankUnited accounts for 2.0% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of BankUnited worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. 14,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,521. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

