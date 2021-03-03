Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $159.29. 23,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

