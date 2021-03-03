Snow Capital Management LP Has $12.36 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for approximately 2.1% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of PVH worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PVH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170,735 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

