Snow Capital Management LP Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.0% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,088,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $318.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.