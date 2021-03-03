Snow Capital Management LP Has $2.54 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 102,222 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 186,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.