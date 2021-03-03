Snow Capital Management LP Has $8.95 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.5% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after purchasing an additional 351,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.87. 11,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.