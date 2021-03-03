Snow Capital Management LP Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.6% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,608. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

