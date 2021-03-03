Snow Capital Management LP Increases Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $54,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 99,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

