Snow Capital Management LP Increases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,426 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises approximately 1.9% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of First Horizon worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,744,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,852 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 41,974.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

FHN stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 187,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,686. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,645. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

