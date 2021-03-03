Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 14,955 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.12.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.