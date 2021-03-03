Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 3,652 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.