Snow Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 473,867 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 473,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 709,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,533,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

