Snow Capital Management LP Raises Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the quarter. WESCO International accounts for 2.2% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of WESCO International worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 10,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $89.53.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.