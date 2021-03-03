Snow Capital Management LP Sells 16,070 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Umpqua worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 684,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

UMPQ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

