Snow Capital Management LP Sells 167,275 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167,275 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $11,580,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $42.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

