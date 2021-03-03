Snow Capital Management LP Sells 313,240 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,240 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 15,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,981. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

