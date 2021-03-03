Snow Capital Management LP Sells 3,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 1.9% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

CNC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. 46,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

