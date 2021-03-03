Snow Capital Management LP Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 2.1% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in NetApp by 410.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

