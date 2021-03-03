Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $23.57 on Wednesday, hitting $247.03. 5,486,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.25. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

