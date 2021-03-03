SnowGem Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000599 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.