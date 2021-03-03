SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $51.30 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. SnowSwap has a market cap of $15.60 million and $1.71 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $51.30 or 0.00100780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.34 or 0.00483950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00074026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00079607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083031 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.00489731 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,007 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

