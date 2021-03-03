Sociall Hits Market Cap of $393,189.54 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Sociall has a market capitalization of $393,189.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sociall has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

SCL is a token. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

