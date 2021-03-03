Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,530.72

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,530.72 ($20.00) and traded as low as GBX 1,430 ($18.68). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,471 ($19.22), with a volume of 222,810 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

