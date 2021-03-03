Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the January 28th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,842,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Solar Energy Initiatives stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 8,936,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,916,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

