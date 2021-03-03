Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the January 28th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,842,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Solar Energy Initiatives stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 8,936,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,916,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Solar Energy Initiatives
