SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0318

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $25.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.00374381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,194,470 coins and its circulating supply is 63,018,852 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.