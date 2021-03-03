SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $3,041,200.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $291.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

